HERMISTON — A motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle occurred on East Punkin Center Road outside the Circle K convenience store around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. One person was transported via ambulance to Good Shepherd Medical Center. Oregon State Police said the crash is still under investigation.
