East Punkin Center Road
A motorcycle was involved in a motor vehicle crash outside 32553 East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston. 

 Staff photo by Jessica Pollard

HERMISTON — A motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle occurred on East Punkin Center Road outside the Circle K convenience store around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. One person was transported via ambulance to Good Shepherd Medical Center. Oregon State Police said the crash is still under investigation.

