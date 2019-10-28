PASCO — Halee Stubbs had 19 digs, and Daisy Maddox seven kills, but it wasn’t enough as Chiawana made quick work of Hermiston on Monday night in Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball action.
The Riverhawks (11-2 MCC) rolled to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-9 victory to drop the Bulldogs to 5-8 in conference play.
“They are a good team,” Hermiston coach Amy Dyck said of Chiawana. “They were confident and in system, and we were not. We had moments where we were OK. We weren’t quite all there tonight.”
Kendall Dowdy added four kills and 11 assists, for the Bulldogs, who finish regular-season play Wednesday at Kamiakin. Grace Vertrees chipped in four kills and five digs, while Emma Combes had five digs.
