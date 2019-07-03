EASTERN OREGON — The region may have around 30 different plants every summer with high allergenic potential, according to pollenlibrary.com, but things could be itchier.
In the Willamette Valley, where — according to the Oregon Seed Council — 1,500 grass seed farmers employ upward of 10,000 Oregonians, sneezes abound. So maybe it makes sense that the only certified pollen count system is monitored by the Oregon Allergy Associates in Eugene.
Some people in that area, Dr. Kraig Jacobson of OAA said, see Fourth of July as a day of independence from grass allergies, because that’s when the pollen count begins to die down.
Eastern Oregon does have some grass pollen as well.
“There’s a lot less (here) than there is on the west side,” Jacobson said.
That being said, some plants like sagebrush, juniper, ragweed and wheat can cause allergies in the region. Nearby the Columbia River, Jacobson noted, pollen from birch, alder and cottonwood trees can also provoke allergies.
For those who are sensitive to pollen in Eastern Oregon, it might be hard to find an accurate pollen count. The OAA’s count is only representative of Eugene’s warm-summer Mediterranean climate, and not the semi-arid climate that makes Eastern Oregon look like a desert.
Pollen.com provides pollen information, but in the form of predictive models based off of meteorological algorithms. A pollen count, alternatively, reveals how much pollen has been in the air in recent days.
“When we look at pollen.com data with our data side by side, they often don’t agree,” said registered nurse Judy Moran, who does the pollen count at OAA.
In 2010, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released a report that warned that rising temperatures and carbon dioxide levels are increasing the amount of high-allergenicity plants like ragweed, which is prevalent in the area. It’s possible that a changing climate could exacerbate the amount of pollen plants generate as well.
The American Academy of Asthma, Allergy & Immunology said as climate change progresses, pollen season could become longer and more intense.
“In the Willamette Valley we probably don’t have a statistical difference that we can see in the time that we’ve been doing our pollen counts,” Jacobson said.
He did note that some places, such as the Midwest, are reporting odd weather events and untimely spikes in pollen.
“A lot of people say we’re the worst area for pollen, but it depends what for,” Jacobson said. “It’s highly variable and it’s sometimes hard to escape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.