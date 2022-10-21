JOHN DAY — There’s an old saying around here: If it rains in Grant County, it’s needed. That may ring true enough, but for the area’s alfalfa and hay growers, things are a bit more complicated.
Roger Ediger takes a big-picture view in how he runs the 120-acre Box T Ranch, which straddles rural Highway 26 west of Mount Vernon. For 30 years Roger taught biology at Grant Union High School and John Day Junior High. Together with his wife, Meredith Ediger, they factor in the welfare of their cattle herd as well as the wildlife and the natural range, their “bird and bunny neighbors,” as they call them.
Roger is quick to clarify that he is not an “eco environmentalist,” but he does frequently leave water, which he is otherwise entitled to use, in the stream to ensure the health of the fish, deer and varied thrush. There’s a bit of disagreement between Roger and Meredith as to whether their 120 cows are spoiled or not, but about half of them do have names.
“My grandfather instilled in me very young that if you didn’t take care of the land, the land didn’t take care of you,” he recalled, slipping into a perfect Scottish brogue of his grandfather. “That’s the truth. That’s kind of the mantra that we go by.”
Meredith added, “If you’re working with critters and you’re working with the land and you aren’t taking care of it, then you’re working yourself out of business anyway.”
Last year’s drought meant the grass got sun-scorched in the Edigers’ field, yielding almost nothing for feed. This year was predicted to be a second straight year of punishing drought, but a surprisingly wet spring and early summer came as a bit of a reprieve.
But total annual rainfall does not tell the story of a year for alfalfa. You need the rain to fall at the right times. For example, if the ground gets wet after you’ve tilled a field but before you’ve planted and harrowed, then that rain is going to create clods and force you to work the whole area again.
And you don’t want any rain while the hay is on the ground, or else it can rot once baled.
Rain at the right time means the Edigers’ alfalfa can mature enough to become trifoliate, undergo a chemical reaction and survive a first frost and eventually a hard winter. If it comes too late or too little, the first spring cutting will become “winterkill.”
The timings have to be right. So the Edigers closely monitor the weather using various sites, such as Weather Underground, and they fold that imperfect information into the seemingly endless hard choices that lie at the heart of ranching.
“Then we could see well, you know, things might not be as bleak, so maybe we can gamble and put a little more fertilizer on the ground,” Roger said. “Maybe we can gamble and buy seed and get ready to work this field.”
This year they were able to take in three cuttings of alfalfa, so they are in pretty good shape going into October.
“I just think we were so blessed to get through this summer that we got through, to get the growth that we had,” Roger said of this current year. They’re hopeful they won’t need to buy too much hay, as it currently approaches $290 per ton, more than double its price two years ago.
They are not convinced the drought is over, but just delayed.
“We’re in October,” said Roger. “And in the next 10 days there’s not a drop of rain anywhere in the predictions.”
Meredith and Roger refer to the drought as being “on hold,” not over.
“The NOAA people are saying that we’re still heading into a La Nina, and that doesn’t bode well for a real wet, nice year,” Roger said.
If they see rain soon it will mean Roger won’t need to till again after cutting down his cover crop, but can rather sow seeds directly “in the stubble,” saving precious time and fuel. He’ll get his alfalfa seeds kicked off in time to survive the winter and provide his first, spring cutting.
They’ve made the best choices they can with the information they have, but for now they can just work the fields, tend to the cows and hope for the right kind of rain.
