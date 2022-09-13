Inland Northwest Musicians

R. Lee Friese conducts a performance of the Inland Northwest Musicians on April 14, 2022, in Hermiston. The Oregon Arts Commission announced Sept. 8, 2022, that the Hermiston-based nonprofit was among the 106 arts organizations statewide to receive a Small Operating Grant of $2,261.

 Lukes Photos/Contributed Photo

SALEM — Inland Northwest Musicians was among the 106 arts organizations across the state to receive a Small Operating Grant from the Oregon Arts Commission for fiscal year 2023. Each organization will receive $2,261.

Based in Hermiston, INWM was founded in 1999 by a group of instrumentalists and vocalists interested in forming a classical music organization. Led by R. Lee Friese, music director and conductor, the nonprofit organization features several ensembles, including a full symphony orchestra, a chorale and a youth/preparatory orchestra.

