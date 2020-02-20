There’s a drum beat for ending “endless wars” and bringing the troops home. Traditional alliances are being questioned as never before. It’s coming from U.S. politicians and think tanks of all stripes.
It’s popular.
It’s an election year.
It caters to public frustration and impatience with tangled overseas obligations.
Through the 20th century, we had the luxury of being cushioned from conventional military attacks by the oceans on both sides of our continent, accommodating neighbors to our immediate north and south and the nuclear deterrence of the Cold War.
The reality of the 21st century, however, is that the oceans don’t protect us from ballistic missiles, satellites, information warfare nor cyberwarfare. Plus there are scores of other issues that require global cooperation to address — refugee migrations, continent-hopping terrorism, catastrophic weather destruction, pandemic diseases, arms control, punishing trade policy, stagnation of mass living standards — to name just a few. Assuring our future security has decidedly new dimensions.
Columnist Admiral James Stavrides writes succinctly about the new strategic triad emerging in the world. For decades the triad has been very expensive missile and nuclear weapons that deterred an enemy from a first strike and with very high barriers to other nations’ entry.
In the 21st century, he notes, a new triad is forming that is less expensive, has easier entry and, most importantly, is available to non-great powers or even a non-state actor, terrorist group or drug cartel.
Also more common today are “gray zone tactics” employed by means of special forces, proxy forces, unmanned vehicles in air and in sea, disinformation campaigns, satellite jamming and offensive cyberstrikes (that can do profound damage to electric grids, transport networks or financial markets).
Nonetheless, we appear to see ourselves as so militarily and economically strong on our own that we can still shrug off outside dangers other than the rising challenge of China and maybe secondarily of Russia.
We also seem to be lumping into “forever wars” our open-ended military presence that has been such a key element of our alliance system in Europe and Asia since the end of World War II. Today, we are treating these alliances as a drag on our military finances and power. We forget that a major purpose was to keep Germany and Japan from rearming for aggressive purposes or building their own nuclear weapons. Plus the alliances provide us places for forward deployment. And they remain important deterrence in facing China, North Korea and Russia.
Signs of expanding Chinese influence are already emerging in Asia. China has befriended Cambodia, Myanmar and the Philippines. South Korea has just agreed to stronger security ties to China. And, really new, in December 2019 there was a trilateral summit of Chinese, Japanese and South Korean officials in Chengdu.
In Afghanistan, the U.S. has just announced a peace agreement soon with the Taliban, with a reportedly planned withdrawal of all U.S. forces in a three- to five-year time frame. Is withdrawal rather than a tailored military presence a wise long-term strategy? What about Taliban closeness to al-Qaeda and a now-present ISIS? How can the government in Kabul, excluded from the negotiations thus far, survive? Will Iran, Pakistan and China come to dominate as foreign influences?
In Syria, we had a trip wire — plus leverage — with just a couple of thousand troops alongside Kurdish forces on the northeast border with Turkey to help prevent a Turkish attack, keep ISIS remnants at bay and have a say in the ultimate political settlement of Syria. But we pulled our troops out suddenly with no thought of future strategy, making Russia the arbiter of Syria’s future and its troops now harassing our remaining 500 troops in northeast Syria there to protect oil wells.
We would like to leave the Middle East but we can’t. The Iranian missile attack damaging Saudi Arabian oil facilities showed that our fracking oil does not totally substitute for the industrial-use oils of Saudi Arabia. Hence our recent addition of more troops and missile batteries. Our tit-for-tat policy with Iran encourages the very endless war we want to stop. And there is a future possibility of not just Iran, but Saudi Arabia and Turkey opting to produce their own nuclear weapons.
China and Russia have made great inroads into Africa, including China’s new base in Somalia not far from ours. For our part, we have just announced a pullback from helping European and African forces stymie the fast-moving expansion of Islamic militants into West Africa.
These are examples of why it is not in the American interest to retreat from the world willy-nilly. Our global state and non-state competitors are all too eager to fill vacuums that we leave or to entice our allies away from us. Clearly they are already doing so. And they count on historic U.S. impatience to increase their opportunities.
Let’s put on our thinking caps. Let’s replace “strategic ambiguity” with careful analysis and planning that addresses our long term security interests. It’s not that we need a grand strategy, such as the Cold War’s “containment policy,” but rather diplomatic, economic and military strategy designed for a very diverse world. We can’t solve all the world’s problems but we can certainly do better at managing them through a reliable diplomatic and military presence.
Harriet Isom, a former U.S. ambassador and career diplomat who served in Asia and Africa from 1961-96, grew up in Pendleton and has retired to the family ranch.
