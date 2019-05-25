How should the U.S. regard China’s multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to build infrastructure all over the world? It has huge benefits for its own contractors, as well as enormous potential for China in future trade and influence.
Should we merely be critical and dismissive? Should we be primarily fearful of the security implications of its expanding global outreach? Are there opportunities to promote U.S. aid programs, businesses, inventiveness and wise counsel on standards and risk taking? Can we double down on bolstering our own competitiveness? So far the USG has tended publicly to adopt the first two positions — with warnings of a “clash of civilizations” and a new “Cold War” with China — and been weak on the third and fourth approaches.
What is BRI? The Chinese launched it in 2013, its title conjuring up the ancient Silk Road from Asia to Europe. They call it “the project of the century” in building global infrastructure. “Belt” is intended to connect China overland with the Middle East, Africa and Europe by railroads, highways, pipelines and fiber optic cables. It’s investing in ports, dams, power plants, electric grids and much more. “Road” refers mostly to a sea route linking China to far-flung countries and energy reserves from the Arctic to the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic oceans.
It’s popular: As of the second BRI Forum held in April in Beijing, China, had project agreements with 126 countries and 29 international organizations. There is no founding charter or a blueprint and the project agreements are opaque. BRI is nonetheless evolving from a loose network of countries coordinating with China on projects to a more structured one with a new ministerial “Leading Group” in Beijing to liaise with other country’s foreign ministers.
Its origin: Until a decade ago, a developing China was content to let the U.S. prevail in the international order. The Chinese ventured abroad mainly for resources to feed its extraordinarily fast economic development and pretended to be just any third world developing country. Two events brought this change to a more aggressive foreign policy. One was the economic debacle on Wall Street in 2008-09 when China decided to lessen its dependence on the U.S.-led international economic order. Another was the rise of President Xi Jinping, who harps on China’s humiliation by the West in past centuries and calls for China to herald its own model worldwide.
Cost: China has capital to spare and surplus industrial capacity. But it’s not giving money in grants but rather in loans and investments. Chinese banks have provided at least $200 billion in loans since 2013. Its loans are free of Western strings about governance or human rights — and it will even take on a bad credit risk country, such as neighboring Pakistan.
Examples: Project highlights include the huge inland rail hub at Khorgos, Kazakhstan, where a container can now go from China to Europe in 14 days, faster than sea, cheaper than air. China is building economic corridors through Laos/Thailand, Myanmar and Pakistan to the sea. In the Middle East, China is constructing the central business district of Egypt’s planned new capital east of Cairo. In Africa, there are now 10,000 Chinese businesses to support BRI projects and one million Chinese are living there. It is making inroads into Latin America.
In Europe, BRI’s first project was in Serbia where China built, under cost and on time, a new bridge over the Danube. Greece has given China a major stake in its main port of Piraeus. And Italy has just signed up for improvement of the port of Trieste. Europe is engaging with China because EU countries trade over $500 billion a year more with Asian countries than with the U.S.
Debt: The U.S. press has heavily emphasized a few countries that have run into loan repayment problems with the BRI projects, leading to a USG charge against China for “debt diplomacy.” Sri Lanka, Kenya and Pakistan are among them. But it appears that a majority of countries, so eager for infrastructure development, are not being warned off.
U.S. companies: It’s a point to consider that countries benefiting from BRI infrastructure improvements will be the next wave of global growth, offering new markets for more countries than just China. And governments will get smarter about the exploitative contracts with China and the builders they choose.
Citigroup has just published an analysis of how BRI is graduating from Sino-centric to a more multi-directional and inclusive pattern of business. Honeywell International, Hewlett-Packard, General Electric, Caterpillar and Citibank are U.S. companies already taking advantage of new trade and contract opportunities.
Stay Involved: We can’t just carp about BRI from the sidelines. If we do, we give China a free ride for its global ambitions. An old cliché still pertains that countries that trade together are less likely to go to war. And there’s still room for economic development and trade for everybody. We need to be out in the world with our own know-how, inventiveness, aid programs and diplomacy, thereby demonstrating our own spectacular competitiveness. Remember we did this when the Russians shocked us in 1957 by launching Sputnik, the first artificial satellite.
Ambassador Harriet Isom grew up in Pendleton and has retired to the family ranch. She was a career diplomat serving in Asia and Africa from 1961 to 1996.
