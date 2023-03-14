MILTON-FREEWATER — The Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program awarded Century Farm status to Klicker Homestead Berries, Milton-Freewater. The program belongs to of the Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education.
Founded in Umatilla County in 1895 by Almina Ross Garland Klicker. Applicants are Daniel A. & Vernon J Klicker
Recent widow Almina Ross Garland in 1891 arrived with her two small children in the Mill Creek area of Umatilla County. She filed her claim for a 160-acre parcel of land 12 miles southeast of Walla Walla, at the mouth of Henry and Web Canyons, just over the state line, 46 degrees north latitude.
Almina was a resourceful woman who built her home using salvaged lumber from a flume that had been destroyed by floods. Her brother and uncle helped her build her first cabin. In 1892 Almina met a neighboring homesteader, Jake A. Klicker and within 2 years they were wed. In 1894 Almina’s uncle and brother built a second story onto her cabin, making a dormitory style addition which Almina turned into a successful Hotel/Resort. Almina discovered a mineral spring on her property and she developed this natural resource by piping the mineral water to a 500-gallon wooden tank that then heated the water and delivered hot mineral water to three zinc bath tubs. Almina called her business Klicker Mineral Springs Resort. Up to 250 renters/campers each summer would buy milk, eggs, butter and vegetables from Almina who raised Jersey cows, beef cows, hogs, sheep, chickens and garden crops to support her business in the early years of the farm. On April 18, 1895 Almina proved up on her homestead and received her 160-acre homestead documents. In early 1920’s sons Jacob and Delbert formed Klicker Brothers and Sons and they started raising strawberries and cattle. The new homestead Log Cabin was built with 5 bedrooms and running water in 1922. By the 1950’s Almina’s Grandsons established a new commodity of Christmas Trees. In the early 1980’s Almina’s Grandson, Delbert Jr. moved into the homestead log home and replaced Strawberries with Blueberries. The first crop of blueberries was harvested in 1986. Delbert’s sons, Dan and Vern now operate the blueberries and Christmas trees. They have visions of returning the homestead to Almina’s original dream of a modern day Bed & Breakfast nestled in the hillsides, surrounded by blueberries and Christmas trees. The remaining homestead properties support cattle production and grazing. Land management through conservative logging practices has also added income to the homestead. Dan & Vern are the great-grandsons of Almina, the founder. Vern’s children are the 5th generation of Klicker’s living at the Homestead.
