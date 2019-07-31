Ashley Harris, outspoken lesbian USA World Cup soccer star, while holding the key to the New York city parade: “Hide your kids, hide your wife, and lock your f***ing door because we got the key to the mother****ing city and I'm coming for all y'all bitches.”
Sounds to me like the men of Sodom and Gomorrah calling out to Lot. What a great example for our youth and those that aspire to be like Ashley Harris. The American news media loved every word. ABC news editor Alexandra Suvkos gushed, “In case you were concerned (Ashley Harris) was done giving us the gold content, she's not. She's not done. I’m convinced she can’t be stopped. Please no one try to stop her.” New York Times Mag said, “Ashley Harris Instagram deserves an Oscar.” Liberal media outlet Buzz Feed said, "Ashley Harris Instagram remains a damn gift to this world and belongs in the Louvre, bitch.”
This is where we are at America. Come on, church. This is your watch. America desperately needs your voice and courage as well a biblical conviction. Who will speak out for God against the foul, indecent, and blasphemic assault on our historic godly heritage? Are we to cower for fear of being branded as a homophobic hate monger? Our heroic forefathers gave their fortunes, their heritage, their families and many their lives and now they are falsely branded as slave mongers. What an hour to live! Imagine the 2119 generation’s judgment on our generation that sacrificed 60 million babies on the altar of woman's choice. Imagine the reparation that will require.
God will have the final word, America. ”Woe to them that call evil good and good evil … because they have cast away the law of the Lord of hosts, and despised the word of the Holy One of Israel” (Isaiah 6:20a, 24b).
Stuart Dick
Irrigon
