As our dread over climate change worsens, I’ve been looking forward to seeing movement on House Resolution 5221, the 100% Clean Economy Act. Haven’t seen much yet. The bill was introduced in Congress in November 2019, and is now (stuck?) in front of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. The bill has 167 co-sponsors, but Rep. Greg Walden is not one of them. Walden is the ranking Republican on the committee, and we need him to exert his leadership position to support the bill.
We’re in a climate crisis, and we’re dealing with the effects already on a daily basis. We desperately need to begin transforming our economy to reduce CO2 emissions, and we need decisive action in Congress.
It isn't just the science that is compelling on the subject of responding to the climate crisis. Clean energy has been one of the fastest growing sectors in the American economy, and by going all in on this energy transition, we will create new jobs, new industries, and a cleaner, healthier environment for all Americans.
By supporting the 100% Clean Economy Act of 2019, Rep. Walden could accelerate our transition to a safe, clean economy, and help grow clean energy jobs in Oregon.
Cindy Allen
Hood River
