PENDLETON — An exhibit featuring artwork created while embracing the distractions of everyday family life opens Thursday in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Lori Sams of Pendleton participated in a June 7 through Aug. 29 Artist Residency in Motherhood (ARiM) program. The project was conceived by Lenka Clayton while caring for her young children. The idea behind ARiM is to reframe “parenthood as a valuable site for creative practice, rather than an obstruction to be overcome.”
The public is invited to the exhibit opening of “One Summer (of Motherhood)” Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the arts center, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. It’s being held in conjunction with the opening of the “Small Works Invitational” in the East Oregonian Gallery.
Unlike most residencies, ARiM participants don’t have to travel to or apply for the program. It takes place within the artist’s home and everyday life happenings. Artists register through Clayton’s website (www.artistresidencyinmotherhood.com), which also provides ideas for structuring their experience. There are currently more than 750 Artists-in-Residence-in Motherhood participants in 55 countries.
Viewing her process of creating art differently, Sams was encouraged to look around and embrace being an artist and a parent. The residency format gave her the freedom to work in ten-minute creative bursts.
“Changing my perspective in this way, from being frustrated by perceived artistic constraints of motherhood, to embracing and incorporating them, has been very liberating, freeing and exciting,” she said. “Luckily my daughter is interested in creative activities too, so I can sometimes find a few minutes while she’s busy drawing or coloring.”
Sams’ goal was to make 100 small collages out of materials she had available. It included repurposing business cards from a job she held before becoming a mother. Sams exceeded her goal, completing 103 works.
The exhibit runs through Saturday, Sept. 28. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information about the arts center, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org. For more about the Sams, go to www.lorisams.com.
