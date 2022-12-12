PENDLETON — Umatilla County and Community Counseling Solutions are working out how to use the county’s share of tens of billions of dollars in national opioids settlement payments.
“We’re going to have a discussion on Wednesday (Dec. 14),” county board Chair John Shafer said. “The idea is to pool money and hire a ‘tracker’ or ‘peer mentor’ to judge treatment and see that a person gets done.”
Oregon in July 2021 reached agreement on a national lawsuit against four companies for their role in creating and fueling the opioid crisis. These settlements are referred to as the Distributor and Janssen Settlement Agreements.
Oregon is to receive approximately $325 million during the next 18 years, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s settlement blog. These funds may be used for a wide variety of opioid prevention, treatment and recovery strategies. Cities and counties are to receive 55% of the settlement funds and the state 45%.
Oregon expects to receive additional funds from future opioid settlement agreements. Details are pending further court approval.
Cities and counties in Oregon with populations greater than 10,000 are to divide approximately $178 million, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The settlement agreements used a funding formula to determine the amount cities and counties are to receive. This formula considered the population and the impact of the opioid crisis in each area. Cities and counties are to decide how their settlement funds are used. OHA is not involved in the subdivision fund.
Umatilla County, Morrow County, Hermiston and Pendleton collectively should receive about $2.8 million during the term of the existing distributors and manufacturer agreements.
Other Northeastern Oregon participants are Baker and Union counties and the city of La Grande. Non-litigating Oregon towns, cities and counties with a population less than 10,000 are not eligible to receive an allocation of Oregon subdivision funds.
Tribes settled with opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers separately from states. Approximately $590 million is going directly to federally recognized tribes and Alaskan tribal health organizations from settlement. Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes are eligible to receive a portion of these funds.
Some of that is going to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the opioid distributors AmerisourceBergan, McKesson and Cardinal Health have outlined a payment scheduled under the terms of a proposed settlement filed in February, according to a press release from CTUIR.
