WILSONVILLE — The Hermiston Little League 12U baseball team took an early exit from the state tournament after a 13-0 loss to North Bend on Monday, July 17, at Memorial Park.

Hermiston, which lost its first game Saturday, bounced back in the consolation bracket Sunday with a 6-4 win over Southeast Portland. Monday’s game against North Bend was a loser-out game.

