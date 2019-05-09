PENDLETON — Scholarships in memory of Tripper Rice, a past Intermountain High School Rodeo Association state champion and national qualifier, have been awarded to three local seniors: Trent Sorey, Jacee Currin and Jaiden Mahoney. The annual $2,000 scholarships were established to provide financial assistance to further the education of graduating IMHSRA students.
Trent Sorey, a senior at Pendleton High School, is the son of Tom and Wendy Sorey. He plans to attend Weatherford College in Weatherford, Texas, where he will study agri-business and animal science.
Jacee Currin of Heppner is the daughter of Steve and Lisanne Currin. A Heppner High School senior, she plans to attend Montana State University to study nursing, biology and Spanish.
Jaiden Mahoney, also a Heppner High School senior, is the daughter of Mike and Nicole Mahoney. She plans to study animal science, pre-veterinary medicine and agri-business at Washington State University.
This unique scholarship is not based solely on academic achievement, but also weighed heavily on financial need, desire for continued education, sportsmanship, leadership in the classroom and community, and showing continuous enthusiasm for their school and rodeo.
Tripper, the son of Paul and Cindy Rice of Pendleton, grew up on the family farm and enjoyed rodeo, working cattle, training horses, hunting, fishing, and his many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.