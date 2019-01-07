Tuesday, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

White Swan (WA) at Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.

Arlington at Ione, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

White Swan (WA) at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Arlington at Ione, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Men's Basketball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Mac-Hi at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball

Riverside at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Hermiston vs. Hanford and Kamiakin, at Hanford, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Union, 6 p.m.

La Grande at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Burns, 6:30 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Ione at Mitchell/Spray, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.

Imbler at Helix, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 7:30 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Umatilla at Burns, 5 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Ione at Mitchell/Spray, 6 p.m.

Echo at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.

Helix at Imbler, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

La Grande at Mac-Hi, 7:30 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Hermiston at Othello, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Boys Basketball

Horizon Christian at Ione, 3 p.m.

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Helix, 5:30 p.m.

Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 5:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Helix, 4 p.m.

Union at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Farm City Invitational (Hermiston)

Pendleton at Colton Holly Memorial Tournament, Wilsonville, 10:30 a.m.

Girls Wrestling

Hermiston at Othello, 10 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.