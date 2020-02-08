PENDLETON — The Umatilla Morrow Chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association will hold its inaugural annual meeting and Woodlands Gala Friday, Feb. 21 at Pendleton's Red Lion Inn. The annual meeting begins at 1 p.m., and the gala will follow at 6 p.m.
The annual meeting will include a discussion of the chapter's activities for 2019, and a regular business meeting to map out topics and ideas for meetings and field trips for 2020. Several guest speakers will discuss beneficial and informative programs, issues and opportunities that are available for forest landowners. There is no charge to attend the meeting.
The Woodlands Gala features a time for socializing with like-minded people, dinner, and a raffle drawing for a great prize. Tickets for the gala are $30 per person.
To purchase tickets for the gala, or for more information about the meeting or the group, call Hans Rudolf, chapter secretary, at 541-276-3491 or Karl Jensen, chapter president, at 541-969-9663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.