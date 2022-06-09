PENDLETON -
RECOMMENDATION: Selection Team recommends ranking Proposers as follows: #1 – Environmental Science Associates (ESA); - #2 Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc.
DISCUSSION: Project Background: Request for Qualifications excerpt: The City of Pendleton seeks the services of a consultant team to prepare a watershed analysis to help identify causes and mitigation measures to help address flooding from waters flowing into and out of the McKay Creek Bureau of Reclamation’s Dam (BOR). The consultant team will examine basin conditions and the ability to protect property from seasonal flooding. The desire is to help balance safety needs of the residents in the basin with the contractual obligations to store enough water for irrigators and provide habitat/water for endangered fish species. Consultant team will document the current conditions of the entire basin and how it has functioned, identifying weaknesses and risks to future flooding. Consultant will meet with stakeholders and appropriate agencies to assemble a list of ideas that might reduce flooding an improve safety of property owners. They will analyze the opportunities/ideas to reduce flooding then submit a final report (Basin Analysis). The final report will capture the information/data collected and make recommendations that will list the highest opportunity to improve public safety. Final recommendations might include:
• Management plan that addresses flood control and floodplain /channel protection and enhancement,
• BOR Reservoir management (hydrology/sediment, graphical and conceptual drawings (planned measures).
Consultant team will present findings and provide a final report describing current conditions and analysis to the city and other government agencies. The Consultant and local stakeholders’ advisory group will also present findings and recommendations to city and county commissioners and councils as project progresses. A follow through strategic operations plan will be developed by the Consultants for implementation by the city, county, and BOR. The City has FEMA grant funding for the planning phase in the amount of $300,000 with matching funds of $100,000 split evenly amongst the City, County, and Lower McKay Creek Water Control District. City advertised and issued a Request for Qualification and Proposals for engineering services in March 3, 2022. Two proposals were received on April 22, 2022 by 2:00 PM. Selection Team was formed with representatives from Public Works, Community Development, and Umatilla County.
Attached is the Selection Team summary and recommendation. Please note that the team member’s individual scores where used for discussion purposes. Use of FEMA grant funds for the project requires ranking Proposers, then negotiating cost for further Council consideration.
FISCAL IMPACT: FEMA grant has been approved for this project and remaining matching funds in the amount of twenty five percent will be derived from County, Lower McKay Creek Water Control District, and City funding. Council approval of ranking will allow City staff to proceed with negotiating a deliverable cost and contract with the top ranked Proposer and report back to Council for contract amount approval at a future Council meeting. COMMUNITY BENEFIT/IMPACT: The analysis will examine how the entire McKay Creek Basin system functions and identify steps that might improve the security of the property owners from seasonal flooding while meeting the contractual obligations to store enough water for irrigators and provide habitat/water for endangered fish species.
ALTERNATIVES: 1) Approve ranking recommendation; 2) Do not approve and staff to reissue/ modify solicitation; or 3) Take no action.
City of Pendleton McKay Creek Basin Watershed Analysis Project Professional Engineering Services Proposals Proposal Selection Criteria Tabulation Sheet Background information is in the McKay Creek RFQ. Evaluation Criteria is found on page 9 and reflected below: Category Score AP ESA Cover Letter (pass/fail) P/F P P Firm overview, qualifications, and expertise 0 - 15 13.8 13.4 Relevant project experience 0 - 30 25 27.6 Key personnel 0 - 20 19.2 17.8 Project approach and schedule 0 - 35 30.8 34.2 References N/A Sub-Total 0 - 100 88.8 93 Tie breaker: Experience / references, if needed 0 - 5 Total 0 - 105 Anderson Perry & Associates ESA Selection Team: Tim Simons CoP Community Development Wayne Green CoP Community Development/Airport Jeff Brown Public Works George Cress CoP Community Development Bob Waldher Umatilla County Selection Team found all firms to be qualified. Each team member performed individual scoring based on their review of the RFQ and each proposal. As such average scoring placed ESA first. This led to further discussion based on individual scoring and averaging of the scores.
