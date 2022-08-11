Umatilla County sheriff's deputy Darrin Parsons spits a watermelon seed to victory on Aug. 21, 2021, during Melon Fest in downtown Hermiston. The event returns Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on Hermiston’s Festival Street.
Tile Hamilton, center, douses her opponents with water on Aug. 21, 2021, as Marvin Hamilton Jr., left, and Marvin Hamilton Sr. pushes the team to victory during the Melon Fest Bathtub Races. Melon Fest returns Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, to downtown Hermiston.
HERMISTON — Watermelons take centerstage during an all day festival in Hermiston.
Melon Fest returns Saturday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on downtown Hermiston’s Festival Street. Presented by the Hermiston Downtown District, Hermiston Parks and Recreation and the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, there is no admission charge to attend.
The outdoor event features activities for the kids, vendor booths, a costume contest, bathtub races, a seed-spitting contest and of course, free slices of Hermiston watermelon. Live entertainment brings Jonna Kopta to the stage at 9 a.m., and Dallin Puzey will start playing at 11 a.m.
Open to all ages, the costume contest starts at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three places.
Prepare to get wet during the Melon Fest Bathtub Races, which start at noon. Teams of three members — two pushing and one “driving” — will navigate between street cones down a 100-foot course. Competing head-to-head with another team, winners will advance to the next round.
While the tubs are provided, racers are encouraged to get creative with team uniforms and slogans. Open to participants 18 and older, the entry fee is $5. Register at the Hermiston Parks and Recreation website under “Special Events” or via https://bit.ly/BathTubRace2022.
In addition to bragging rights, prizes valued up to $300 will be awarded between winners of the costume contest and bathtub races.
