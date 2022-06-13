PENDLETON - She sat with her parents on the church benches of the First Christian Church thinking about her heart transplant surgery.
“I remember being in the hospital when I was four-and-a-half but I don’t remember the surgery,” said Miranda Case as she discussed past procedures. “I just remember being there.”
Miranda Case, who is going to be a sophomore in high school, has a rare congenital left heart defect called left hypoplastic heart syndrome.
It is a birth defect that causes the right side of the heart to pump blood to the lungs and causes difficulty for oxygen-rich blood to go through the rest of the body. Since her birth Miranada has been through four surgeries but she doesn’t allow her condition to get in the way of living a normal life.
“I have my regular seven hour school day I go to during the week,” said Miranada Case. “And I go to dance. It’s traditional dance - hiphop, jazz, contemporary. Practices are normally an hour and a half which is four to five days a week.”
She’s performed on stage and at the Oregon City High School state dance competitions.
“I plan to go to college but I don’t know what I want to pursue,” said Miranda Case while discussing her future goals. “But at this point and time I do plan to go to college.”
Miranda has lived with a tight community who’s been supporting and praying for her since she was baby.
But along with contemplating her future she deals with the thought of having to tend to her heart’s medical needs for the rest of her life.
“It’s very nerve racking about getting a transplant because she’ll be on anti rejection meds the rest of her life,” said Lori Case.
According to Tod Case, anti-rejection medication is medication Miranda has to take so her body doesn’t reject the heart. “It’s always a concern when they place a different heart in her body that her body could reject,” said Tod Case.
Miranada has had four surgeries and is under 1b status on the transplant list. Individuals classified as Status 1B are generally not required to stay in the hospital as in-patients and have the second highest priority on the heart transplant list.
Although Miranda Case is no stranger to heart procedures, her parents carry the brunt of emotional weight going from one surgery to the next.
“The first surgery was the hardest until we had to have an open heart surgery that was not planned,” said Lori Case. “We knew that she was going to have to need three but when she had the fourth one, that was very nerve racking.”
According to Lori Case, this upcoming heart transplant procedure will take place in Seattle, Washington. They are unaware of when a heart transplant will occur but when a match does arrive they only have a few hours to arrive in Seattle.
In the meantime, the Case family have found ways to spread the word of the surgery and help fund Miranada’s medical finances.
“Funding is through COTA, Children’s Organ Transplant Association. Anyone who is under 18 can qualify to use them as a fund raising agent,” said Lori Case. “They do not charge us anything and a hundred percent will go in honor of Miranda’s name.
Children’s Organ Transplant Association is a non-profit organization that will cover costs across the board, when they turn in their receipts - hospital bills, food, hotels, travels, and anti-rejection medications. If there is any money left over, the money will stay put, and when she needs another heart transplant she can use Children’s Organ Transplant Association again as an adult.
The goal is to raise $50,000 and so far they have raised $17,000 on COTA’s website: https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforMirandasJourney
If they make $25,000 by June 30, 2022, they are eligible to receive a $2,500 grant for Miranda Case’s surgery.
They have had a variety of ways to help spread awareness for Miranda. One way to raise funds is by selling snack and candy bouquets at the Farmer’s Market on Fridays, which they take phone orders for as well.
