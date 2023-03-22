PENDLETON — Tim McFetridge and Markus Orman plan to open the venue formerly housing Crabby's Underground & Saloon, 220 S.W. First St., Pendleton, but with a different business model. For now, the partners are keeping the name of their establishment secret.
"We want to cultivate a mysterious air," McFetridge said. "We'll release the name in a fun way. Our vision is a speakeasy lounge, with a 1920s and '30s vibe."
Building owner Vicky Pearce of Antiques and Art on Main, 221 S. Main St., renovated the space after it sustained water damage.
"It has been a slow process," McFetridge said. "Vicky took care of all the remodeling. She put in new bathrooms, kitchen, carpet and all that. We furnish the cash register, bar, dinner ware and other things on our own."
Pearce approached McFetridge about occupying the space.
"It's all thanks to Vicky," McFetridge said. "She called one day to say she'd love for me to start up a business there. She said I was well respected."
McFetridge was available because his previous position had been cut at the end of last year.
"I was terminated as executive director of the Pendleton Downtown Association for lack of funding in December," McFetridge said. "Since then, I've been without a full-time job. I've volunteered at the Chamber (of Commerce). Markus has graduated with a fine art education degree. He's working full-time, painting murals and teaching at the art center."
The pair are not just business partners, but are slated to wed next month.
