PENDLETON — The monthly meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2115 will begin with a tour of the Rivoli Theater renovation, led by Andrew Picken.
Club members are invited to meet Thursday at 11:15 a.m. the Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., for the short walk to the theater. Following the tour, the regular meeting will convene at 11:30 a.m. at Shari's Restaurant, 319 S.E. Nye Ave.
All members and eligible federal employees are welcome. For more information, call Janet Lambert at 541-980-3268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.