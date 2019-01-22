NFL Playoff Glance
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 5
Indianapolis 21, Houston 7
Dallas 24, Seattle 22
Sunday, Jan. 6
L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17
Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 12
Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13
L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22
Sunday, Jan. 13
New England 41, L.A. Chargers 28
New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFC
L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23, OT
AFC
New England 37, Kansas City 31, OT
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 27
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, noon (ABC/ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 3
At Atlanta
New England vs. L.A. Rams, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
