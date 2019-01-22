NFL Playoff Glance

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 5

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7

Dallas 24, Seattle 22

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17

Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 12

Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13

L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22

Sunday, Jan. 13

New England 41, L.A. Chargers 28

New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC

L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23, OT

AFC

New England 37, Kansas City 31, OT

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 27

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, noon (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 3

At Atlanta

New England vs. L.A. Rams, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.