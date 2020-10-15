MORROW COUNTY — Incumbent Ken Matlack is seeking his fifth term as Morrow County sheriff in November, but he has to contend with Mark Pratt, a former sheriff’s deputy who has spent the last four years as a sergeant with the Boardman Police Department.
Matlack was first elected to the post in 2004 after a 25-year career with the Oregon State Police from 1974 to 1999. After 16 years as Morrow County sheriff, he’s still passionate about the job and feels he can represent the community.
“It’s the best job I’ve ever imagined,” he said. “I love going to work everyday. We have a great crew. We have a vision for Morrow County and I just still want to be a part of it.”
Pratt, who worked at the sheriff’s office from 2000 to 2016 before departing for Boardman, believes the county and sheriff’s office needs a change in leadership for the future.
“I want to bring a new type of leadership to the sheriff’s office,” he said. “One that’s going to include a collaborative environment with the community and with the employees, so we can actually work together to solve issues and set goals.”
Pratt said he’s the right person to usher in that new leadership thanks to his history in the county that’s kept him connected to the goals and concerns of its various communities. Pratt also boasts past experience as an elected member of the Boardman City Council and Morrow County School Board, and he currently serves in an elected board position for the Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District.
Pratt added that his vision of leadership includes setting clear expectations and following those expectations across the board, along with communicating those expectations internally and with the public with the primary goal of securing the safety of the people.
“Whatever it takes to get there is what I’m willing to do,” he said.
According to Matlack, his goals for the office remain focused on addressing the most urgent challenges facing public safety in the county. Those included the disappearance of regional resources for mental health and drug addiction.
“The sheriff’s office travels all over the state of Oregon trying to find open beds to place people who are in mental health crisis,” Matlack said. “It’s a continuing problem and it’s an expensive problem.”
Matlack is also concerned about the lack of transitional housing available in the county for those who are exiting the criminal justice system and reentering the community.
“If you don’t have a place to live and you don’t have a job, what happens to you?” he said. “For a lot of people, they reoffend. By just ignoring that, we’re causing a lot of problems for ourselves. People have to work to take care of themselves, and they have to have a place to live.”
Pratt wants to address similar issues and referenced the lack of mental health resources as a “nationwide crisis,” but said accomplishing those goals can be done more efficiently after some “easy fixes.”
“Once we get those fixes done we can sit down with the community and say, ‘What are our goals going to be and how are we going to get there?’” Pratt said.
Those fixes include restructuring some aspects of the office, which Pratt called a “little too top heavy,” to get more patrolling the county.
Matlack said the office currently has 18 deputies in the patrol division that offers 24/7 service, though he acknowledged the staff can be spread thin if even one deputy is out of the office, which he’d like to correct by also pushing for increased staffing.
The most glaring difference between the two candidates is their stance on how resources should be deployed along Interstate 84 and Highway 730.
The sheriff’s office currently works in agreement with the Oregon State Police office in Hermiston to provide traffic enforcement along those roadways usually patrolled by state police.
“I think we need to look at traffic enforcement not as a tool to make revenue but as a last resort,” Pratt said. “I would shift my resources away from that and get them to patrol the rural parts of Morrow County that honestly just don’t see a deputy very often.”
However, Matlack doesn’t believe that’s feasible due to the number of state troopers stationed in Hermiston that have dropped from 18 when he was there in the 1980s to just nine today.
“The problem with that system is that they don’t have the manpower to cover all of the freeway in Morrow County and all of the state highways in Morrow County,” Matlack said. “For us to think that we’re going to abandon the state highways and the freeway system is ridiculous.”
Pratt highlighted that he wouldn’t end the office’s agreement with the state police but would advocate for more attention from the Hermiston office, or even lobbying in Salem for more troopers placed in the region altogether.
Between Matlack and Pratt, Morrow County voters have the choice between reelecting its longtime sheriff — who would finish his 20th year in the role if he was reelected and held the office for the entirety of the four-year term — or a longtime member of the local law enforcement community who offers a new perspective and style of leadership.
