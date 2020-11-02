UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County remained second to last in ballot returns of all 36 Oregon counties at 56.8% as of the morning before the election, according to unofficial ballot return data from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.
While nearly 2 million votes were cast across the state by Monday, Nov. 2, which represents over two-thirds of all registered voters, 26,504 of the 46,686 registered voters in Umatilla County had returned their ballots.
Malheur County is the only Oregon county trailing Umatilla County, with less than 10,000 total ballots returned and 55.9% turnout as of Nov. 2.
Unofficial data indicated more than 11,000 of Umatilla County ballots are from Republicans, with more than 6,000 also coming from Democrats and just under 7,000 coming more coming from unaffiliated voters.
Republicans are also leading the county in turnout at over 72% as of Nov. 3, while roughly 70% of registered Democratic voters had cast their vote. However, only about 37% of the more than 18,000 unaffiliated voters in the county had returned their ballot.
Election officials advise voters who have yet to submit their ballot to drop it in one of the many ballot boxes throughout the county rather than mailing it in to ensure that it’s received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can check the status of their ballot by clicking “my vote” at oregonvotes.org.
