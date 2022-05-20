PENDLETON — Soil health and sustainable ranch management are the focus of this year’s Roots of Resilience 2022 Grazing Conference next week.
This year’s conference kicks off Wednesday, , at the Pendleton Convention Center at 8 a.m. with keynote speaker Dave Pratt, Ranching for Profit emeritus.
“Pratt is highly sought-after as a speaker on the topic of sustainable agriculture and profitable ranching,” according to a press release. His presentation, “Three Secrets to Increasing Profit,” discusses how livestock growers can improve their financial bottom line and thus improve sustainability.”
The afternoon session begins at 1 p.m. with Chris Schachtschneider, who studies animal and rangeland sciences for Oregon State University Extension Service in Umatilla and Morrow counties. Schachtschneider will demonstrate low stress livestock handling in the Happy Canyon Arena.
“Spectators will learn how quiet, slow movement can lead to less stress and more success when handling cattle, sheep and goats,” according to the press release.
The second day of the conference is Thursday, , and focuses on soil health with internationally recognized soil health expert Nicole Masters, integrity soils agrologist. The day begins with a morning classroom presentation at Gardena School in Touchet, Washington, and then a field practical in the afternoon at Walla Walla Organics farm.
“Masters is recognized as a dynamic speaker on the topic of soil health, traveling globally to share her knowledge of the soil,” the press release stated.
Day One has a deli lunch and Day Two will be a catered lunch by Walla Walla Community College Culinary program.
