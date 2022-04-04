BOARDMAN — The National Corn Growers Association named the winners of its annual Corn Yield Contest on March 23, with Eti Ena of Boardman placing first in his class and other area farmers recognized as well.
“This is quite an honor,” Linda Lambur, contest manager, said.
There were 7,213 entries representing 47 states for the contest, which judged yields from 2021. It is the 58th year of the contest.
Lambur said Ena received special distinction for having a yield of nearly 300 bushels per acre with his Pioneer P1185AM hybrid. Though this yield is less than the average of other national winners, over 376 bushels per acre, Ena’s yield was much higher than the projected 2021 U.S. average of 177.
“(Ena) is over 100 bushels over the national average, which is very good for Oregon,” Lambur said, also noting Oregon is “not a huge corn-growing state.”
The NCGA issued a press release that announced Ena’s award and explained the purpose of the contest, quoting Lowell Neitzel, chair of NCGA’s Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team.
“The National Corn Yield Contest provides a special two-fold opportunity — contribute to the knowledge that will help corn farmers thrive in the future while enjoying good-natured competition and comradery with their peers today,” Neitzel stated in the press release. “At its core, NCGA shapes dynamic, change-driven farmers, from the grassroots activists speaking up on policy issues to the dedicated farmer leaders who lead our organization.”
The press release also invites people to join the NCGA, which represents nearly 40,000 members, and take part in the 2022 contest. More information is at ncga.com.
