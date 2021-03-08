ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results. Two Boardman-area residents were among 506 state winners.
Nolan Mills of Boardman, placed first in the state in the H:Strip‐Till, Minimum‐Till, Mulch‐Till and Ridge‐Till Irrigated classes with a yield of 267.4469 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P1089AMTM. The winning field was located in Oregon.
Vern Frederickson of Boardman placed first in the state in the I:Conventional Irrigated Class with a yield of 249.4356 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P1077AMTM. The winning field was located in Oregon.
Although the past year posed numerous tests for all sectors of the American public, farmers continued to drive agricultural production in the face of incredible obstacles. Through their efforts, NCGA members contributed valuable data that will help all growers face current challenges and those still to come.
Whether entrants set a national record or strive to beat their personal best, every NCYC participant contributes to the body of agronomic research. This valuable information helps farmers feed and fuel the world while preserving natural resources for Americans in rural and urban areas alike.
The 2020 contest participation included 7,844 entries from 48 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers — three from each of nine classes — were named national winners, representing 12 states.
