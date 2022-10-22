MEACHAM — Federal Wildlife Service agents acting on behalf of a rancher trapped and killed a wolf from the Horseshoe Pack in the Meacham area of Umatilla County.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported the lethal removal in an update Friday, Oct. 21.
The wolf was on private land where previous wolf depredations occurred, according to ODFW. The wolf was an uncollared, non-breeding adult male.
Despite nonlethal measures to deter wolves, including camping with their cattle and hazing, the Horseshoe Pack continued to prey on livestock. The owner requested a lethal removal permit earlier in fall.
ODFW had first authorized lethal action on Sept. 8 after two depredations on cattle within three weeks. On Oct. 6, Fish and Wildlife extended the permit until Oct. 28 after the producer lost another calf to the wolves. Since then, ODFW confirmed two more depredations despite the landowner’s continued use of nonlethal measures.
The livestock producer on Oct. 15 found an injured 600-pound, 8-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private pasture. An examination of the calf on Oct. 16 found numerous bite scrapes up to 5 inches long and 1/4 of an inch wide on both hind legs above the hocks.
Two days later, the producer found the carcass of a 600-pound, 8-month-old calf.
"The hide of the carcass was intact in places wolves generally attack, although most muscle tissue and organs had been consumed," according to the report.
ODFW attributed both attacks to wolves of the Horseshoe Pack.
At the producer’s request, the Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services began acting as their agent and were able to trap and lethally remove one wolf.
The producer’s permit allows them or their agent to take an additional wolf from this pack and is valid until Oct. 28. ODFW also reported there still is a minimum of six wolves in the pack, including at least one pup, based on recent trail camera photos.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.