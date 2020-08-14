SALEM — After several weeks of a competitive interview process, the leadership and hiring committee of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association has hired a former Umatilla County resident as its new executive director.
Tammy Dennee will officially begin her role on Thursday, Oct. 1.
“I believe Tammy is an exceptionally qualified person for this position. The hiring committee was impressed with her extensive experience working in the capitol on agricultural issues and her thorough involvement and passion for Oregon’s rural way of life,” said OCA’s President Tom Sharp. “I have complete confidence Tammy will do great work on behalf of our mission and membership.”
Dennee, a lifelong Oregonian, was born in Hood River, residing in Pendleton for 20 years, then moving to Dallas in the Willamette Valley, where she and her husband, Michael, have resided for the past six years. Dennee has spent her professional career serving the agricultural and natural resource sectors. For many years she worked in the wheat industry and for the past five years she has been employed with the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association.
Dennee brings her experience as an association executive and legislative director to the cattlemen’s association.
Dennee is a long-time member of the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation Board of Directors and has served on numerous boards of directors, including the Pendleton Round-Up. Dennee and her husband return every year to volunteer at the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.
