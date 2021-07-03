PENDLETON — Gov. Kate Brown declared Umatilla County in a drought disaster in an executive order Tuesday, June 29.
The county was one of four — along with Grant, Union and Wasco counties — that Brown announced was facing “a severe, continuing drought emergency” that is projected to continue as conditions are unlikely to approve, the order said.
Now, the declaration heads to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan for her signature.
The move has the potential to bring relief to local farmers in the form of state or federal funding. It also directs a variety of state agencies to assist water users, seek federal support, assess the impact on the region’s fish and wildlife and find ways to mitigate the drought’s impact.
The county is facing drought conditions unparalleled in recent years, coupled with a record-breaking heat wave that sent temperatures skyrocketing during the past week. The conditions spell disaster for the region’s agricultural industry, one of the region’s primary economic drivers, officials say.
The order says the conditions also “increase the potential for fire, shorten the growing season, and decrease water supplies.” Last weekend, a fire outside of Pendleton stretched more than 450 acres, much of which was standing wheat. The the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, but Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said it was not started by natural causes.
“If a fire starts, who knows when it would stop?” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said of the conditions.
County declares drought
In April, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners declared a drought disaster and asked Gov. Kate Brown to follow suit. Counties across Eastern and Central Oregon have since declared for drought disaster en masse.
“We were very anxious because we knew this would have a big impact on our farmers,” Murdock said. “It positions them to get some help because of the drought conditions.”
Murdock said the county was “delighted” to see the state move to declare drought. He added he fully expects Fagan to sign the declaration, saying he “can’t fathom her not signing it.”
“We’re not happy that we’re in drought conditions,” he said. “But we’re certainly happy that the governor recognized that, along with many other counties, and approved it.”
