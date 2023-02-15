Threemile Canyon Farms.jpg

The diversified farm at Threemile Canyon Farms near Boardman has 93,000 acres of cropland and open space. Seven members in the Stand Up to Factory Farms coalition on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, submitted comments blasting an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality proposal to reduce certain air pollution permit requirements for Threemile's factory farm gas refinery.

 Threemile Canyon Farms/Contributed Photo

BOARDMAN — Seven organizations in the Stand Up to Factory Farms coalition on Friday, Feb. 10, submitted comments blasting an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality proposal to reduce certain air pollution permit requirements for the Threemile Canyon factory farm gas refinery.

According to the coalition, the DEQ’s proposal would allow the facility to emit more dangerous air pollutants including fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide and greenhouse gasses and fails to acknowledge the full extent of the facility’s air pollution.

