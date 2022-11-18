HERMISTON — The Hermiston Agricultural Research and Extension Center has a new director.
The College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University in a press release Wednesday, Nov. 16, announced Carlos Bonilla is the director for HAREC. He starts in his new role at the beginning of 2023.
Bonilla has a Ph.D. in soil science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and joins Oregon State from the Universidad Católica de Chile in Santiago where he most recently was professor in the Department of Hydraulic and Environmental Engineering, according to the press release. Bonilla is a "well-regarded researcher and educator, with numerous awards and accolade" OSU reported, including from the American Society of Agronomy.
“HAREC has been very successful for many years and the people there are tremendous,” according to Bonilla said. “I’m excited to work with them and eager to build upon the connections with industry as well as campus researchers, to work even more closely with stakeholders, faculty and students to advance opportunity for growers.”
Bonilla has been with the Universidad Católica de Chile for 15 years and said he sees many similarities between southern Chile and Oregon with its densely diverse agricultural and environmental landscape. He succeeds Silvia Rondon, who had served as interim director since 2021 during the international search for a permanent director.
As the new leader of HAREC, Bonilla noted several top focus areas, including agricultural competitiveness, helping growers compete on a global scale while balancing environmental sustainability with production with a focus on soil health, and water quality and quantity. He also reported researchers at HAREC soon will have new equipment to help local growers better measure soil nutrients, soil aggregates and soil stability.
Staci Simonich, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and director of the Agricultural Experiment Station, praised the hiring.
“We are thrilled to add Dr. Bonilla to the College of Agricultural Sciences team and excited about what he will be able to accomplish as the new director of HAREC,” she said in the press release. “His background in soil health, water,and agronomy and his passion for collaborating with industry to advance agricultural competitiveness and resilience is a critical addition to our statewide mission of teaching, research, and outreach.”
