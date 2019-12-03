Events on Wednesday and Thursday will be held at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd. in Hermiston. Friday classes will be held at the OSU-HAREC/BMCC Precision Irrigated Agricultural Facility at 2121 S. First St., Hermiston.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2019
POTATO PRODUCTION SEMINAR A.M. — Rooms 1 & 2
Moderator: Sagar Sathuvalli, Oregon State University
8:00 Nutrient Uptake in Potato Production Systems Receiving Dairy Manure Applications — Amber Moore, OSU
8:30 Disease Resistance Genes in Potato: What Are They, and How Do They Work — Kelly Vining, OSU
9:00 Pathogens You Should Worry About in Your Seed Potatoes — Ken Frost, OSU
9:30 Research Update from Oregon Potato Breeding and Variety Development Program — Sagar Sathuvalli, OSU
9:45 Updates from the HAREC Interim Director — Clive Kaiser, OSU
10:00 Break
10:30 Evaluation of Nitrogen Requirement for Different Potato Varieties in the
Columbia Basin — Ray Qin, OSU
11:00 Fusarium Dry Rot Management in the Pacific Northwest — Kasia Duellman, U of I
11:30 Current Status of Sprout Inhibitors in Potato — Brian Winn, 14Group
12:00 Session Ends
HEMP SESSION — Room 3
Moderator — Scott Lukas, Oregon State University
8:00 Managing Arthropods in a “New” Crop in Oregon — Silvia Rondon, OSU
8:30 Agronomics of Hemp Production — Valtcho Jeliazkov, OSU
9:00 Update on Oregon in the World of Hemp — Jay Noller, OSU
9:30 How Can OSU Help You? Research Needs Assessment of Regional Hemp Producers — Scott Lukas, OSU
10:00 Break
10:30 Diseases Observed in Oregon Hemp in 2019 — Ken Frost, OSU
11:00 ODA and Hemp — How Hemp is Regulated By The ODA — Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going — Gary McAninch, ODA
11:30 Pollen Exclusion in Hemp For Oil Production and Hemp Research at Colorado State University — Brian Mitchell, Colorado State University
12:00 Session Ends
POTATO PRODUCTION SEMINAR P.M. — Room 1
Moderator — Sagar Sathuvalli, Oregon State University
1:00 Sensing Technologies for Phenotyping Applications in Potato Breeding and Production — Sindhuja Sankaran, WSU
1:30 Elimination of Tobacco Rattle Virus from Viruliferous Paratrichodorus allius in Greenhouse Pot Experiments Through Cultivation of Castle Russet — Max Feldman, USDA
2:00 Impacts of Fumigants and Soil-Applied Pesticides on the Soil Microbial Community — Xiaoping Li and Ken Frost, OSU
2:30 Exploring Genes with the Potential to Help Out with the PVY Problem — Max Combest and Aymeric Goyer, OSU
3:00 Break
3:30 Overview of Lygus Research at the OSU Irrigated Agricultural Entomology Program — Govinda Shrestha and Silvia Rondon, OSU
4:00 Pesticide Resistance Management: Over 15 Years Working with the Potato Industry in OR and WA — Silvia Rondon, OSU
4:30 Potato Nematode Management and Alternative to Fumigants — Russ Ingham, OSU
5:00 Session Ends
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2019
CEREAL SESSION A.M. – Room 1
Moderator — Ray Qin, Oregon State University
8:00 Genetic Resistance to Wheat Diseases: Complexity and Opportunities — Chris Mundt, OSU
8:30 Dairy Manure Applications in Irrigated Wheat Production — Amber Moore, OSU
9:00 Herbicide-Resistant Weeds and Their Management — Judit Barroso, OSU
9:30 Developing Varieties for Improved Weed Management in Wheat — Robert Zemetra, OSU
10:00 Break
10:30 Barley Project Update — Daniela Carrijo, OSU
11:00 Soilborne Wheat Mosaic Virus: Strategies for Avoiding Yield Loss — Christina Hagerty, OSU
11:30 Wheat Industry Update 2019 — Tyler J. Hansell, Oregon Wheat Growers League
12:00 Session Ends
CORE PROGRAM — Room 2 (Fee $20.00)
Moderator — Scott Lukas, Oregon State University
8:00 Worker Protection Standard. What Does Compliance Look Like? — Kaci Buhl, OSU PSEP
9:00 Lessons Learned / Case Review and Updates — Mike Odenthal, ODA
10:00 ODA Updates: C &T Rule Changes, License Renewal Reminders — Laurie Gordon, ODA
11:00 What to Expect When the WSDA Comes A-Knocking ... and Other Paranormal Events — Tom Hoffmann, WSDA
12:00 Session Ends
SMALL FARMS & COMMUNITY AGRICULTURE — Room 3
Moderator — Angie Treadwell, Oregon State University
8:00 Farm to School: Connecting Local Farms, Schools and Communities — Angie Treadwell, OSU, SNAP-Ed and Jordan Bryant, Gorge Grown Food Network
10:00 Break
GENERAL SESSION — Room 3
Moderator — Ken Frost, Oregon State University
1:00 Where we are with FSMA and the Produce Safety Rule — Stuart Reitz, OSU
1:30 Grass Seed Update and Weed Management — Andy Hulting, OSU
2:00 Soil Biology and Soil Organic Matter; What do Recent Discoveries Mean for Soil Management — Andy McGuire, WSU
3:00 Break
3:30 Epidemiology and Management of Ergot in Grass Seed Production — Jeremiah Dung, OSU
4:00 Cover Crop Considerations for Your Rotation — Clare Sullivan, OSU
4:30 Cover Crops in Hops — Sarah Del Moro, Blelyhl Co-op
5:00 Session Ends
CEREAL SESSION P.M. — Room 1
Moderator — Ray Qin, Oregon State University
1:00 Nitrogen Management in Wheat Production — Aaron Esser, WSU
1:30 Health Soils and Crop Production Observations — Paul Carter, WSU
2:00 Mapping Nitrogen Uptake Using on-the-go Sensors and Remote Sensing Imagery — Haiying Tao, WSU
2:30 Update on Cereal Varieties for North Central Oregon— Ryan Graebner, OSU
3:00 Break
3:30 Agronomic Practices for Cereal Cropping Systems — Ray Qin, OSU
4:00 Limagrain Cereal Seeds: Breeding Wheat for the PNW — Hannah Kammeyer, Limagrain
4:30 Downy Brome and Rattail Fescue Control in Winter Wheat — Trent Harrison, BASF
5:00 Session Ends
SPANISH CORE PROGRAM — Room 3 (Fee $20.00)
Moderator — Silvia Rondon, Oregon State University
1:00 Primeros Auxilios y Respuesta a Derrames = First Aid and Spill Response — Sean Perez, OSU PSEP
2:00 Manos en Equipo de Protección Personal = Hands-On Personal Protective Equipment — Garnet Cooke and Sarah Graser, OSHA
3:00 Leyes Y Regulaciones Relacionadas Con Pesticidas en Oregon = Oregon Pesticide Laws and Regulations — Gilbert Uribe, ODA
4:00 Como Debe el Aplicador Relacionar la Informacion en la Etiqueta de los Pesticidas = How the Applicator Should Match the Information on the Pesticide Label — Jaime Ramon, WSDA
5:00 Session Ends
POLLINATOR WORKSHOP — Room 3
Moderator — Sandy DeBano, Oregon State University
10:30 Getting Involved With Native Bee Survey and Identification in Eastern Oregon — Oregon Bee Atlas — Andony Melathopoulos, OSU
11:00 Native Bees of Eastern Washington — Don Rolfs, Amateur Naturalist
11:30 Native Bee Pollinators of First Food Plants in the Blue Mountains — Sarah Gardener, Beecology Consulting
12:00 Break
1:00 Pollinator and Youth Education — Carrie Caselton Lowe, Oregon Natural Resource Education Program
1:30 Pollinators in Alfalfa Seed Fields: A Story About the Alkali Bee — Greta Dupuis, WSU
2:30 Solitary Bees for Pollinating Eastern Oregon and Washington Crops — Jim Watts, Watts Bees
3:00 Unlocking the Mysteries of Bee Foraging Behavior with DNA — Katie Arstingstall, OSU
3:30 Recent Advances in Understanding Human Influences on Native Bees in Eastern Oregon — Sandy DeBano, OSU
4:00 Beekeeping 101 — Jan Lohman, Oregon Master Beekeeper Program
4:30 How to Conceive and Design Pollinator-Friendly Flower Gardens and Plantings — Kate Frey, Sustainable and Organic Gardens
5:00 Session Ends
VEGETABLE SESSION — Room 2
Moderator — Scott Lukas, Oregon State University
1:00 Peppers as an Alternative Crop for The Columbia Basin — Sandya Kesoju, WSU
1:30 Use of UAV’s and Multispectral Mapping In Vegetable Crop Production — Will and Sarah Anderson, Anderson Geographics LLC
2:00 Cover Crops (including Hemp) in Irrigated Vegetable Systems — Brian Mitchell, Colorado State University
2:30 Nitrogen Management for Broccoli: Organic and Conventional — Dan Sullivan, OSU
3:00 Break
3:30 Winter Legumes in Vegetable Cropping Systems — Stephen Van Vleet, WSU
4:00 Heat Tolerance and Production of 38 Broccoli Varieties in the Columbia
Basin — Logan Clark, OSU
4:30 Using Drip Irrigation in Onion Systems in the Sandy Lower Umatilla Basin — Scott Lukas, OSU
5:00 Session Ends
WELCOME RECEPTION — Lobby 4:30-6:00 Sponsored by Simplot Grower Solutions
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019
PEST MANAGEMENT — Conference Room
Moderator — Silvia Rondon, Oregon State University
8:00 UAVs and Multispectral Imaging for Pest Management: Examples and Considerations — Will & Sarah Anderson, Anderson Geographics LLC.
8:30 Hop Latent Viroid in Hemp and Other Crops — Ken Frost, OSU
9:00 Phytoplasmas in Irrigated Crops - Do We Know Enough? — Tiziana Oppedisano & Silvia Rondon, OSU
9:30 Insect Movement: How Far Can They Go? — Govinda Shrestha & Silvia Rondon, OSU
10:00 Break
10:30 Trapping Insect Programs in Washington — Carrie Wohleb, WSU
11:00 Utilizing the PNW Plant Diagnostic Clinics—How We Can Help You Diagnose! — Rachel Bomberger, WSU
11:30 The Microbiome: How Microbial Interactions Influence Plant Health and Disease — Kayla Delventhal & Ken Frost, OSU
12:00 Session Ends
CORE PROGRAM – Room 107 (Fee $20.00)
Moderator — Ray Qin, Oregon State University
8:00 Worker Protection Standard. What Does Compliance Look Like? — Kaci Buhl, OSU PSEP
9:00 Lesson Learned / Case Review and Updates — Mike Odenthal , ODA
10:00 ODA Updates: C &T Rule Changes, License Renewal Reminders — Laurie Gordon, ODA
11:00 What to Expect When the WSDA Comes A-Knocking...and Other Paranormal Events —Tom Hoffmann, WSDA
12:00 Session Ends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.