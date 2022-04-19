MILTON-FREEWATER — On a 13-acre patch off Stateline Road near Milton-Freewater, farmer Felipe Jimenez examines asparagus stalks that had pushed their way up through frost-cracked earth, only to be ruined by unseasonable cold weather.
Successive freezing nights have blackened the purple asparagus — a sweeter, thicker and more tender variety that commands a higher price than green spears. The three green varieties Jimenez produces have yellowed and shriveled, frozen in place.
Jimenez Farms has operated in the Walla Walla Valley for around 10 years, selling primarily to area groceries and direct to consumers from the farm.
Every year around this time, Jimenez said he loses some portion of his crop to a late-season freeze. But as the frosty nights continued to add up last week and into the Easter weekend, he said this is the worst he’s seen in at least the last five years.
"This is the worst," Jimenez said. "They just been coming up and then to be frosted up — we lost all this harvest. We lost all of it."
While the plant itself will eventually rebound with warmer weather, the ruined spears have no commercial value, costing both Jimenez and the fieldworkers that would otherwise be outside harvesting daily.
Optimally, Jimenez’ asparagus can be harvested continuously for two and a half months, he said. Between a series of below-freezing nights and the time it will take the plants to recover, he estimates he’s lost over a week of that harvest time.
With the entire region experiencing a mid-April bout of winter weather, many crops have been in danger of cold damage, from stone fruit to berries, tomatoes to eggplants. While asparagus roots are better insulated against the cold, the spears that would make their way to the dinner plate are particularly sensitive to freezing temperatures, Jimenez said.
"These plants don’t survive in cold at all."
Unable to make money from the current crop, Jimenez said he won’t bother paying to have the frozen asparagus cut and thrown away.
"I just let it fall down, wilt down completely, and it will die out," he said. "It’s not worth putting money into it. Too much money. The price went up for labor, and it’s not easy."
In a smaller patch of ground across Jimenez’s driveway, rows of Walla Walla sweet onions stood tall, having apparently withstood the cold weather these last few nights. But a neighboring row of garlic was not as lucky, with the leaves of around half of the plants having shriveled up.
Still, dealing with bad weather is part of being a farmer, Jimenez said.
"I’m happy, because, even if you lost so many pounds, we’ll survive when they start coming back," he said.
"But this is the worst one for the past five years," he added, pointing east to the Blue Mountains. "You don’t see snow like this in April up there."
