IRRIGON — Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, that $198,668 is coming from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for projects to improve water efficiency in Morrow County, Bend and Klamath County.
Irrigon's West Extension Irrigation District is to receive $70,000 for its Canal Automation and Monitoring Project. This is to install three automatic supervisory control and data acquisition controlled gates within its relocation canal. It's also to provide continual monitoring capabilities and automatic adjustment of flow rates to decrease daily water consumption.
“Reliable water supply is vital for communities, farmers and ranchers, and for many iconic wildlife species to thrive,” Merkley said in a press release. “I’m pleased these funds are going to help improve water efficiency improvements in Oregon’s agriculture industry so there’s more water to go around. Ensuring that every community has up to date water infrastructure will benefit Oregonians across the state, and I will keep working to secure federal resources to make these vital water infrastructure projects affordable for every community that needs them.”
“I have heard from communities around Oregon about their desperate need for reliable water infrastructure that supports both agricultural goals and conservation efforts,” Wyden said. “I am gratified to see these important investments in water efficiency for Deschutes, Morrow and Klamath counties go toward increasing water efficiency, managing flow rates and preventing seepage into the soil so that communities can better plan for their water use.”
The Bureau of Reclamation is awarding $7 million for 82 local community projects across the country, including measuring water flow, automating water delivery, or lining canals.
This funding is part of the WaterSMART Program, which was provided $1 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support irrigation and water districts, tribes, states and other entities with water or power delivery authority for small water efficiency improvements.
