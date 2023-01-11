IRRIGON — Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, that $198,668 is coming from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for projects to improve water efficiency in Morrow County, Bend and Klamath County.

Irrigon's West Extension Irrigation District is to receive $70,000 for its Canal Automation and Monitoring Project. This is to install three automatic supervisory control and data acquisition controlled gates within its relocation canal. It's also to provide continual monitoring capabilities and automatic adjustment of flow rates to decrease daily water consumption.

