PORTLAND — Erin Heideman of Ione, the Oregon Wheat Growers League, Morrow County president, has been appointed to the DEQ Rulemaking Advisory Committee (RAC) on Greenhouse Gas Emissions/Cap and Reduce Program.
DEQ made two important additions to the RAC this past week to provide representation for industries most affected by this rulemaking — adding a dedicated, experienced, and well-rounded, agricultural-centered individual with Heideman as a working lands/production representative, and adding a well-known and respected face, Jana Jarvis from the Oregon Truckers Association, to provide representation for freight and trucking.
During DEQ town halls prior to the formation of the committee, OWGL members repeatedly reinforced the need to include working lands and production agriculture as a dedicated voice on the committee. Having a seat at the table to discuss the impacts of rulemaking on ag producers and rural communities is critical.
The work of the committee includes making recommendations on program and policy options; reviewing, evaluating, and suggesting draft rule language; and evaluating the fiscal, environmental, and public health implications of draft rules. The first meeting will be held in January.
Heideman and her husband farm 5,000 acres of wheat in the Ione area in Gilliam and Morrow counties.
