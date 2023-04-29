BOARDMAN — The nongovernmental organization Food & Water Watch has called out the Oregon Department of Agriculture for not penalizing Easterday Dairy in Boardman for dozens of violations of its water pollution permit.
The Washington, D.C.-based organization on Friday, April 28, issued a press release stating Easterday Dairy violated its confined animal feeding operation water pollution permit dozens of times from June to September 2022, according to an April 13 Notice of Noncompliance/Plan of Correction from the state agriculture department.
Oregon Department of Agriculture "failed to assess a dime in penalties or deny the pending mega-dairy permit outright," according to the press release.
Food & Water Watch legal director Tarah Heinzen issued the following statement:
“Like the disastrous Lost Valley Farm before it, Easterday Dairy is a demonstrated threat to public health and the environment — even without a single animal on site. But once again, ODA has issued a slap on the wrist when it should have denied the mega-dairy permit once and for all. ODA’s failure to hold factory farms accountable is failing Oregonians."
The latest series of violations followed a February 2022 notice of noncompliance for violations of groundwater nitrate limits that occurred without a single animal on site.
Easterday has a “zero animal” permit while ODA considers its pending application to run a nearly 30,000 head dairy on the site. This latest development in the Easterday saga comes as state lawmakers weigh regulations on new and expanding factory farms like the proposed Easterday Dairy.
“The crystal clear track record of pollution at the Lost Valley and Easterday operations points to one thing: Oregon needs to press pause on factory farming," Heinzen stated. "Lax regulation and business as usual are no answer to the pollution this industry brings to our state. Legislators must pass a bill this year that will address the threats posed by both new and existing factory farms in the state.”
Morrow County, where Easterday seeks to confine nearly 30,000 cows and their waste, is home to some of Oregon’s largest factory farms and remains under a county state of emergency declaration from June 2022 in the wake of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fining the Port of Morrow more than $2 million for the over application of nitrates on farmland and in light of nitrates contaminating residential wells.
Two bills in the Oregon Senate — SB 85 and SB 398 — would require the Oregon Department of Agriculture to study CAFOs and report their findings.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.