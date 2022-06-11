ECHO — This year’s Echo Market is themed “advocating for local agriculture.” With only days left before the opening of the market, organizer Teres Fair gave a rundown of what visitors can expect to see there.
“I’m very proud and excited,” she said, as she discussed the state of the market, its recent success and its future. She said last year’s market went “exceptionally well,” and she expressed optimism for this year.
The market's first day is Saturday, June 18, 4-7 p.m. on South Dupont in Echo. From this date, it is the third Saturday of each month, through October.
She said she has 50-60 vendors and community booths already planned for the first market of 2022, up from the average 45-50 last year.
These sellers attracted over 400 visitors on the market’s last day of 2021, she said. A variety of goods — produce, handcrafted items and more were for sale then. There were games, too. Fair said the Echo Market offered a good time for people, which she expects to repeat for this year.
“To have that kind of attendance in our small town, that’s quite an accomplishment,” she said.
There is one thing that might be a bit of a letdown starting off, she said.
“Unfortunately, produce is a bit behind this year,” Fair said. “The farmers are dealing with the cooler weather.”
She added that there will be produce at the first market day of the season, but there she expects less than usual. In coming months, she said, the market should have more and more fruits and vegetables.
“With that being said, we will have dairy, and we will have herbs,” she said. “We will have some produce — don’t get me wrong — we just won’t have as much as later markets.”
AgriNorthwest and River Point Farms are bringing potatoes and onions, respectively. These are just two of the big produce vendors scheduled for the market's first day, Fair said.
Fair said she hopes people won’t be scared off by any veggie shortcoming, and she expressed the importance of supporting local agriculturalists.
An abundance of fun and products
Visitors to the market, she said, have the chance to meet with, and converse with, farmers. The Echo Market is hosting “Meet a Farmer” and “Meet a Rancher.”
“The community can come to the market and talk to farmers and ranchers, ask questions and have conversations with them,” she said.
In addition, the Stanfield FFA is planning a tri-tip meal for a fundraiser. Also, there will be games for adults and children, crafts for kids, live entertainment and more. Lamb Weston is scheduled to be there with its French fry trailer, giving out free fries and other potato products to everyone at the market.
Kids, she said, should have fun with the rabbits and guinea pigs, which will be brought to the market.
Fair went on to say that Echo Ridge Cellars winery is bringing beer and wine for the grown-ups. Browne House Coffee Co. will be present, too, handing out samples and selling products.
She’s also planning raffles, bakers, artists and more. And there will be wool spinners at work, showing their skills and selling their products.
“There’s just going to be so much,” she said.
