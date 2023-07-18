Judit Barroso, associate professor of weed scientist at Oregon State University, gives a tour of her facility and explains different weeds June 28, 2023, at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center near Adams. Barroso holds onto cheatgrass, is a common weed in Oregon.
Judit Barroso, associate professor of weed scientist at Oregon State University, examines a field of the invasive weed jointed goatgrass June 28, 2023, at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center near Adams.
Judit Barroso, associate professor of weed scientist at Oregon State University, studies jointed goatgrass and discusses the nature of the invasive weed June 28, 2023, at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center near Adams.
Judit Barroso, associate professor of weed scientist at Oregon State University, gives a tour of her facility and explains different weeds June 28, 2023, at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center near Adams. Barroso holds onto cheatgrass, is a common weed in Oregon.
Judit Barroso, associate professor of weed scientist at Oregon State University, examines a field of the invasive weed jointed goatgrass June 28, 2023, at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center near Adams.
Judit Barroso, associate professor of weed scientist at Oregon State University, studies jointed goatgrass and discusses the nature of the invasive weed June 28, 2023, at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center near Adams.
ADAMS — For years, Judit Barroso, associate professor in weed science at Oregon State University, has been helping farmers fight back against both stubborn and invasive weeds by working at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center near Adams.
Barroso, hailing from Madrid, Spain, originally became interested in science and research because of her high school biology teacher. She said that same teacher told her making a career in biology means traveling abroad, which she eventually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.