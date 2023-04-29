BOARDMAN — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has issued a notice of noncompliance against Easterday Dairy in Boardman for dozens of violations of its water pollution permit.
Easterday Dairy contended it found none of the allegations took place on its property. The notice also prompted the nongovernmental organization Food & Water Watch to call out the state agriculture department for not penalizing the dairy.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued the notice on April 13, alleging 36 violations at Easterday Dairy in 2022 between July 4 and Sept. 20.
Easterday Dairy in a statement from spokesperson Ryan Leverenz stated the notice of noncompliance alleges violations on Boardman farmland with a CAFO permit that applies to two separate properties: Easterday Dairy, which owns and operates 736 acres, and Canyon Farm II LLC which owns and operates approximately 6,542 adjacent acres.
Easterday Dairy's headquarters are in Boardman, while Canyon Farm II's are in San Mateo, California. Each company independently manages the crops, fertilizer applications, and irrigation on their respective properties.
"There have been no animals on the Easterday Dairy property since March 2019 and no animal waste has been applied to the properties owned by Easterday Dairy or Canyon Farm II since the permit transferred from Greg Te Velde to Easterday Dairy in April 2020," according to the statement. "Easterday Dairy has determined that none of the alleged violations listed in the April (notice) are for activities or events that occurred on the property it owned and operated."
The Washington, D.C.-based Food & Water Watch on Friday, April 28, blasted the agriculture department in a press release because it "failed to assess a dime in penalties or deny the pending mega-dairy permit outright."
Food & Water Watch legal director Tarah Heinzen issued the following statement:
“Like the disastrous Lost Valley Farm before it, Easterday Dairy is a demonstrated threat to public health and the environment — even without a single animal on site. But once again, ODA has issued a slap on the wrist when it should have denied the mega-dairy permit once and for all. ODA’s failure to hold factory farms accountable is failing Oregonians."
Easterday Dairy and Canyon Farms II can contest the ag department's findings.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture in February 2022 also issued a notice of noncompliance to Easterday Dairy for violations of groundwater nitrate limits that occurred without a single animal on site.
Easterday Dairy "conducted a remedial investigation, and is in full compliance with the actions required on property they own and operate," according to the statement.
Easterday has a “zero animal” permit while ODA considers its pending application to run a nearly 30,000 head dairy on the site. Heinzen contended the "crystal clear track record of pollution at the Lost Valley and Easterday operations" means Oregon needs to "press pause on factory farming,"and the Legislature must pass a bill this year to the threats from new and existing factory farms.
Two bills in the Oregon Senate — SB 85 and SB 398 — would require the Oregon Department of Agriculture to study CAFOs and report their findings.
Morrow County, where Easterday seeks to confine nearly 30,000 cows and their waste, is home to some of Oregon’s largest factory farms and remains under a county state of emergency declaration from June 2022 in the wake of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fining the Port of Morrow more than $2 million for the over application of nitrates on farmland and in light of nitrates contaminating residential wells.
