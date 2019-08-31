PENDLETON — Retired Pendleton dentist John McBee died Wednesday at age of 90 after a lifetime as a community mover and shaker.

On Thursday afternoon, former Pendleton Mayor Phil Houk hadn’t yet learned the news of McBee’s death. Vacationing at Wallowa Lake, he heard by phone and stayed silent for a long moment. When Houk spoke, his voice seemed slightly bewildered that McBee was gone.

“He’s just one of those guys who fought to the very end,” Houk said. “He served his community to the very end, too.”

McBee had numerous fans like Houk.

“John McBee was just a magnificent person,” said Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock.

What made him so magnificent, say those who knew him best, was his passion for Pendleton, his savvy as a community leader, a strong sense of ethics, a willingness to take unpopular stands and his ability to transform a stranger into a friend in mere minutes.

McBee had staying power. He was the local Rotary club’s longest continuous member at 55 years. He served 43 years on the Pendleton Foundation Trust. Forty-eight years with the Elks and longtime member of the Knights of Pythias and Main Street Cowboys. He led the Pendleton School Board through some tough issues and when he finally decided to go off in 1971, 130 teachers signed a petition imploring him to stay. For a full account of McBee’s community service, see his obituary.

He led a full and rich life until congestive heart failure finally got the best of him this week.

McBee and his wife, Carolyn, met at the University of Oregon on a blind date. Carolyn taught in the Chicago school system while John attended dental school at Loyola University. After moving to Pendleton, she taught at Washington Elementary School until their first of five children arrived in 1959.

Stories of McBee’s soft-hearted approach to life abound.

Susie Stuvland, who once lived around the block from McBee, remembers the dentist soothing her traumatized daughter. Stuvland’s 8-year-old daughter Sally had been brushing her teeth one night when a tooth broke into multiple pieces that fell into the sink. Not knowing what to do, Susie, her husband Dave and Sally — all in pajamas — trooped over to see McBee, who was a family friend.

“He comes to the door in his robe,” Stuvland said. “Sally is hysterically crying. John sat down and talked to her. He was so sweet and kind.”

Turns out nothing was amiss, the tooth had fallen out on schedule, albeit a tad dramatically.

The story, Stuvland said, “epitomized how and who he was — he was so gracious and kind.”

Houk remembered McBee opening his office to treat a member of a delegation from Pendleton’s sister city in Japan.

“He had a terrible toothache,” Houk said. “John went down and fixed his tooth.”

“He was a guy with the biggest heart,” said daughter-in-law Debbie McBee. “He wasn’t a black-and-white person, but he thought people shouldn’t cheat the system. He expected people to have the same virtuous character he did. He was a good example of how one person could make a difference.”

More than anything, she said, “he loved Pendleton. He was all about making Pendleton a better place.”

Kevin Hale said he sat in McBee’s dental chair as a child and later served with McBee on the Pendleton Foundation Board. He said he already misses the man’s unfiltered leadership.

“He was the diplomatic, but decisive voice of reason,” Hale said. “He had strong opinions, but the majority of the time, he was spot-on.”

John Jr., a Pendleton surgeon, will miss his father’s ability to strike up conversations with total strangers,

“My dad was the friendliest guy in the world,” McBee said.

The elder McBee was a three-sport athlete at Pendleton High School, graduating in 1947. He attended hundreds of PHS sporting events and loved his Oregon Ducks. On a recent day, he called grandson, Patrick McBee, just to talk about the Seattle Mariners.

Tom Melton, a local historian of Pendleton athletics, remembers McBee’s efforts to keep the OSAA 2A basketball tournament in town.

“Redmond wanted the tournament and courted the heck out of the OSAA,” Melton said.

McBee, who spearheaded the effort to retain the lucrative event, pushed back hard.

“They proved to OSAA that there’s no better place for the tournament,” he said.

McBee loved to hunt deer, ducks, turkeys and upland game. This spring, he went on his final turkey hunt with his son John at their ranch in Echo.

“I drove him right to a cottonwood tree and sat him in a chair,” John said. “He could barely lift his gun, but he got ’er done.”

The elder McBee bagged two turkeys that day.

Jim Krout, a retired PHS administrator and fellow Rotarian, visited McBee shortly before his death. They talked about hunting and then McBee grilled Krout about the most recent Rotary meeting in which the speaker was Blue Mountain Community College President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier.

“He was still interested,” Krout said.

McBee wasn’t perfect, as no person is. His son confirmed the fact by admitting that his dad was constantly losing things.

“He lost his cellphones, his cameras, his gloves,” McBee said. “He lost a brand new hunting hat on our first outing. He was not materialistic so he didn’t pay attention.”

McBee may have lost many inanimate objects, but he won’t soon lose the love and gratitude he garnered during a lifetime of service.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10:30, Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church with private burial following at Olney Cemetery.