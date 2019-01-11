Blue Mountain Community College’s search for a new president is one step closer to fruition. The search committee composed of employees, students, Board of Education members and community residents winnowed a pool of 44 applicants to nine semifinalists.

The search committee will interview applicants by videoconference Jan. 17 and 18. The field will be trimmed to several finalists to come to BMCC for additional in-person interviews and to meet with faculty, staff and students. Community members will have the opportunity to meet the finalists in a variety of forums sometime in mid-February. Names of the semifinalists are confidential, but will be released prior to their visits to the college.

The BMCC presidential search is being facilitated by Dr. Preston Pulliams, CEO of Gold Hill Associates, an executive search firm that works with community colleges around the nation. The BMCC Board of Education hopes to have a new president hired by spring.

Updates on the search can be found online at https://www.bluecc.edu/about- bmcc/presidential-search.