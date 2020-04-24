MILTON-FREEWATER — A body was found Thursday morning after authorities responded to and extinguished a motorhome that was engulfed in flames on Southeast 12th Street in Milton-Freewater, according to a press release from Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department, Milton-Freewater City Fire Department and the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department were called around 6:45 a.m. Thursday and arrived to a motorhome "fully engulfed" in flames in the backyard of the residence, the release stated.
The identity of the deceased has "not been positively determined," and no other details are available as the fire is investigated.
