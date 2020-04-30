MILTON-FREEWATER — Authorities have determined the identity of a body found last week at the scene of a motorhome fire in Milton-Freewater and say an autopsy "indicated no criminality," according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
First responders from the Milton-Freewater Police Department, Milton-Freewater City Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department found the body of Joshua Anderson the morning of April 23 after extinguishing a fire that had engulfed his motorhome on Southeast 12th Street.
Anderson was 36 years old. Boedigheimer did not provide the cause of death and said the cause of the fire "will most likely remain as undetermined."
