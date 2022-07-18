HERMISTON — Roxana Lieberg Jordheim of Hermiston received a $4,000 grant from the National Association for the Self-Employed for her business, Li’l Talkers Speech Therapy.
Li’l Talkers, at 115 W. Hermiston Ave., Suite 100, Hermiston, offers numerous services, including language development, social skills and articulation/phonology therapy.
Jordheim grew up in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and like most college students was not quite sure which career she wanted to pursue. When she discovered a “communication sciences and amplification disorders” program in her local college's course catalog, she decided to try it out.
“From that point on, I was hooked,” she said.
Jordheim spent six more years obtaining her master’s degree, and upon completing it, she was ready to start working.
Jordheim moved to Hermiston in August 2016 and began working for the school district. After several years, she decided to start her own speech therapy business.
“I have always had the idea of a private practice in the back of my mind, but I did not really begin to think of it as a viable option until the spring of 2021,” she said.
Li’l Talkers Speech Therapy opened Nov. 1, 2021. Jordheim still was working full time for the Hermiston School District, so she only had one client at that time. Now, she sees roughly 30 clients and also has more referrals being processed.
“It has grown very quickly in just a few months,” Jordheim said.
And she is the lone employee at Li’l Talkers.
“I have 21 years of experience as a speech language pathologist, but I have always worked in a school system or for another agency. Calling insurance companies, billing, and navigating the business world and the medical world have definitely been a challenge,” she said.
Jordheim knew she would need financial assistance, though, and became a NASE member in April last year.
NASE is a large organization that aims to support self-employed individuals and small businesses. Among other programs, it offers assistance with taxes, health care and more.
Jordheim first looked at the grant when she became a NASE member, but one of the requirements was to be a member for a minimum of six months. So when those six months came around, by November, she applied. However, such a grant would not just be awarded to anyone.
“It was an extensive process, with only serious businesses being considered,” she explained. “A full business plan, along with documentation of startup costs, 12-month projection, and accompanying plans for growth were required as part of the application process.”
According to John Hearrel, NASE’s vice president of Membership and Affiliate Programs, “Li’l Talkers Speech Therapy was chosen for this Growth Grant award because it demonstrated a well-defined plan for growth ranging from executing new marketing initiatives, purchasing new equipment or other creative ways to grow and expand.”
“I have had difficulty finding grants opportunities applicable to my business, so as of now, this is the sole grant I have been awarded,” Jordiem said. “I was very grateful and surprised to be awarded this grant.”
With the grant money, Jordiem plans to purchase “primarily sensory integration” items that augment communication, such as a voice generating. She also said she would like to hire a speech language pathology assistant within the next year.
While her self-run small business renders her busy, she thoroughly enjoys it.
“I absolutely love working with children,” Jordiem said. “I think the best part of my job is being able to help kids communicate more effectively and helping parents support their children at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.