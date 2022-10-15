PENDLETON — Two hotels serving downtown Pendleton had different tales to tell about the recent Round-Up.
MotoLodge, 310 S.E. Dorion Ave., and the former Marigold Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave., experienced different occupancy rates.
"We had 100% occupancy," Elizabeth Hodson, MotoLodge manager said. "Except for one day at 95%."
The owners of the MotoLodge completed a renovation of the hotel before Round-Up. Desk clerk Brandy Williams said a number of groups were guests, including the Pendleton Whisky crew.
The Marigold, however, was not fully occupied Sept. 9-17.
"We could have done better," desk clerk Jared Mount said.
The hotel is under new ownership and management and renovations and upgrades are underway.
"It's not all the way back yet," Mount said. "We had to pull the sheet rock out of some rooms. We had to tear one bathroom out. The previous owner hadn't maintained the place. People might have stayed away, considering its reputation, too."
Staffing issues meant sometimes the maintenance crew had to work the front desk.
"I help with maintenance. I've been a jack of all trades," Mount said. "I was just learning the front desk when (the general manager) resigned. He had a lot of irons in the fire. It's hard to be the GM while picking up garbage. There was chaos, but we pulled it off."
Occupancy was low during the first weekend, with the and Dress-Up Parade on Sept. 10. Mount said the hotel had guests for just three rooms on Sept. 9, eight on Sept. 12, was up to 30% occupancy on Oct. 13 and fuller still on Oct. 14.
The hotel has 48 rooms. It did better during the second weekend of Round-Up, Mount said.
"Friday (Oct. 16), Saturday and Sunday were pretty full," he said. "Customers were happy."
Another problem was lack of signage from the city notifying the public as to the Westward Ho! Parade route, Mount said.
"Cars were towed," he said. "I was told that at least people weren't charged for the towing."
The future lobby and restaurant area was locked Oct. 14.
"The plan is to do the big remodel during the winter months," Mount said. "That's our slow season. The owner wants to use local resources. I do, too. I'm not from around here, but am learning. The rooms are going to be beautiful."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.