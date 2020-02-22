SALEM — The Oregon Secretary of State’s Small Business Advocacy Team released its annual report, which provides insight on questions businesses raise and the challenges they face relating to government regulation.
The Small Business Advocacy team, within the Secretary of State’s Corporation Division, helps Oregon businesses and nonprofits with 100 or fewer employees. The team, led by Trevor Leahy, helps resolve problems, get answers to questions and navigate Oregon’s regulations at the state and local level. It also connects businesses with technical support in their community.
“The team is only a phone call, email, or mouse-click away,” Leahy said in a news release. The advocacy team can be reached at 1-844-469-5512. Digital copies of the 2019 report are available at www.oregon.gov/smallbusiness/Documents.
