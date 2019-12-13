HERMISTON — The Hermiston and Pendleton chamber ambassadors made a rare double appearance Thursday night at the ribbon cutting for Affordable Family Eyewear’s new Hermiston office.
“Since Affordable Family Eyewear is a member of both chambers, we decided to do an event together,” said Kimberly Nevil, president of the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce.
They helped the business celebrate their new, much larger location at 298 E Gladys Avenue. Owners Allan and Marcia Lambert thanked the community for their support and patience during the remodel process, which ended up taking 20 months.
“We didn’t beat Ranch & Home, but that’s OK,” Marcia said, prompting laughter.
She said they looked forward to continuing working with the community, particularly the partnerships they have formed with locals schools and the Lions Club to make sure no child in need of glasses goes without them.
Allan told the group that gathered for the celebration Thursday night that the city of Hermiston had been extremely helpful during the construction process, which completely gutted and transformed the large storefront at the corner of Gladys Avenue and Third Street. The 4,500-square-foot building is about twice as large at their previous location on Highway 395.
“We’re looking forward to working downtown,” he said. “The local businesses have been very supportive, and we look forward to being down here.”
Affordable Family Eyewear has been open for 12 years in Hermiston, providing eye exams and eyewear. For more information visit affordablefamilyeyewear.com.
