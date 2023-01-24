Vahana
Airbus' Project Vahana sits in a hanger at the Pendleton Army Airfield during the AUVSI Cascade Chapter Fall Symposium in October 2019. Amazon in 2023 is laying a number of its employees at its drone test site in Pendleton, but the local range remains busy and has added more customers.

 Staff photo by Ben Lonergan, File

PENDLETON — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in November and January plans to lay off 18,000 employees, the biggest workforce reduction in the company's history. Some personnel in the drone package delivery project were among those losing their jobs, CNBC reporter Annie Palmer said on Friday, Jan. 20.

Amazon's drone test site in Pendleton was hit particularly hard, with half of the team being let go, one Prime Air employee wrote in a LinkedIn post, which he subsequently deleted.

