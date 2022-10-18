The Amazon data center in Umatilla is one of four sites in Umatilla and Morrow counties that have been completed since 2010. Amazon Data Services and Amazon Data Services Inc. are Umatilla County’ top taxpayers for 2022, combining for more than $10 million in revenue.
Amazon Data Services and Amazon Data Services Inc. are Umatilla County’s top taxpayers for 2022, county Commissioner George Murdock reported, combining for more than $10 million in revenue.
Murdock in a recent newsletter reported where Shearer’s Foods in Hermiston ranked on the list of county’s taxpayers. He said he received several calls from people asking for "more information about the heavy hitters in the county."
He provided that Tuesday, Oct. 19, noting the information he had used in the previous newsletter was from the assessment in 2021, before the fire in February destroyed the Shearer’s facility.
Murdock credited Rachael Reynolds, the county’s director of Tax and Assessment, with compiling the list of the county’s top 30 taxpayers.
1. Amazon Data Services — $5,757,150.24
2. Amazon Data Services Inc. — $4,437,802.23
3. Pacificorp — $2,868,742.31
4. Union Pacific Railroad — $2,814,380.20
5. Hermiston Power LLC — $2,799,049.50
6. Hermiston Generating Corporation — $1,435,410
7. Wal-Mart Stores East LP — $696,680.24
8. Century Link/Lumen — $675,196.05
9. Shearer's Foods SA Inc. — $631,640.12
10. Smith Canning & Freezing Co. — $606,611.32
11. Conagra Foods/Lamb Weston Inc. — $571,305.37
12. Charter Communications — $554,252.56
13. FPL Energy Stateline II Inc. — $487,366.24
14. Cascade Natural Gas Corp. — $475,894.32
15. Stanfield Hutterian Brethren — $464,423.03
16. Gas Transmission Northwest LLC — $428,851.17
17. Northwest Pipeline LLC — $419,461.90
18. Pioneer Hi Bred — $409,028.60
19. Eurus Combine Hills LLC — $387,511.10
20. Farmland Reserve Inc. — $362,521.60 (An investment arm of AgriNorthwest)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.