4. Amazon promises $40 million to Hermiston and Umatilla County in lieu of taxes

The Amazon data center in Umatilla is one of four sites in Umatilla and Morrow counties that have been completed since 2010. Amazon Data Services and Amazon Data Services Inc. are Umatilla County’ top taxpayers for 2022, combining for more than $10 million in revenue.

Amazon Data Services and Amazon Data Services Inc. are Umatilla County’s top taxpayers for 2022, county Commissioner George Murdock reported, combining for more than $10 million in revenue.

Murdock in a recent newsletter reported where Shearer’s Foods in Hermiston ranked on the list of county’s taxpayers. He said he received several calls from people asking for "more information about the heavy hitters in the county."

